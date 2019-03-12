Group of men accused of raping and filming a young boy in Mandi Bahauddin

The victims family was being blackmailed, the predators threatened to release the video of the rape. The incident was reported to have happened in 2018 February. The victim was taken to a deserted area in Mandi Bahauddin Kot Baloch, where the accused and his accomplice raped the 17 year old boy.

The boy was found by his brother and father at the crime after they heard him scream and cry for help. However, the accusers ran away once they saw a search party looking for him.

After finding the boy the family chose to remain silent in order to ‘keep their respect within the locals’.

The group then repeatedly pressurized the family by threatening to release the video in order to extort money from the boy’s family, according to the FIR. However, the gang had still released the video on social media and the incriminating video was seen by many people in the town, FIR stated.There have been no arrests; however the police are still searching for the culprits.

The FIR has been registered under Section 292 A, 377 and 367 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC)