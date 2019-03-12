Misconduct with couple results in termination of four policemen from duty at Karachi’s Sea View

A new video of Karachi police has gone viral showing police officers harassing a married couple on Sea View beach. One of the officers can be seen violently attacking the individual who was documenting the incident with his cellphone.

It is alleged that the police were harassing the married couple and asked them for documentation to prove their marital status and later on tried to extort money, the situation rapidly escalated when the couple declined and protested against the harassment.

In the footage, the armed officers can clearly be seen physically attacking the couple and one of the officers is seen striking the woman while her partner is trying to protect her from the assault.

Three of the officials involved in the incident have been arrested while the authorities are still searching for the fourth. According to reports all four have been terminated from their duties, meanwhile authorizes have pledged to take serious action.

According to SSP Shah, the incident occurred on Sunday morning. He confirmed that three of the policemen were found directly involved in the vicious attack.

SSP Shah announced that three of perpetrators, ASI, and policemen Ahmed Khan, Zahid, and Qurban, have been dismissed from service. He revealed that ASI Zulfiqar Ali came to Sea View abandoning his duty and said, “The fourth one, Qurban, was not on the spot but is hand in gloves with the rest of three”.

“Initial investigation reveals that the four policemen used to work as a gang to harass and extort couples.” said the SSP.

He also asked victims to come forward and report if they might have faced such “unfortunate behaviour” by the police. He assured strict action against those involved adding that a few rotten individuals have shamed the whole department. He mentioned an earlier incident where four personnel of the Police Qaumi Razakars (PQR) force were detained and sentenced for extorting money at Sea View, Karachi.

It was further revealed by Clifton SP Suhai Aziz that police constable Ahmed Khan had been assigned duty at the mausoleum of Abdullah Shah Gazi, whereas Assistant Sub-Inspector Zulfiqar was appointed at Security-2 [District South] — but both had abandoned their duties to go to Sea View.

Sp Suhia added that both the police officers had been served a show-cause notice. “The complainant wants departmental action against the two policemen,” she said.

“There are strict instructions from the high-ups to not ask for nikahnama [marriage certificate] from couples,” she said, adding that law enforcement officers had been clearly instructed not to engage in moral policing.