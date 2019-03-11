Mehwish Hayat to be awarded ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ on March 23

Mehwish Hayat is to be awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day for her contribution in Pakistani cinema, Business Standard reports.

Mehwish will be awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz at a ceremony held yearly on the occasion Pakistan Day on March 23. Every year civil awards are conferred on individuals for their excellence in various fields of activities at the investiture ceremony.

Mehwish is one of the most sought actress of Pakistani entertainment industry. She recently gave an amazing performance in 2018 ‘Load Wedding’, which is still making waves ever since its release on Eid-ul-Fitr last year. She will be now seen in Wajahat Rauf’s ‘Chhalawa’ the film which will also star Azfar Rehman, Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui, Ashir Wajahat and Mehmood Aslam in pivotal roles. It will hit theatres on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Meanwhile other than Mehwish, few more stars from the Pakistan’s film and TV industry have been chosen to be given awards on 23rd March, Pakistan Day. Actor Reema Khan, Shabbir Jan and Babara Sharif will be given ‘pride of performance awards’. The ‘Nishan-i-Imtiaz’ would be awarded to philanthropist Shoaib Sultan Khan in the field of public service. The ceremony of these awards would take place on March 23, a Cabinet Division press release said on Saturday.

Published in Daily Times, March 12th 2019.