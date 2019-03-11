200 Muslim homes set ablaze in India’s Meerut

MEERUT: On the 6th of March, Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and its local authorities called for an anti-encroachment drive which set more than 200 Muslim houses on fire. The Bhusa Mandi slums in Meerut claimed to be set on fire by the local police who also beat up the residents of the slum.

The Meerut Cantonment Board and the police reached Bhusa Mandi to evacuate the residents from their homes. The authorities claimed that the natives burnt the houses while throwing rocks at the authorities despite of living in the slums illegally. Whereas, the Bhusa Mandi residents denied all these allegations and in defense asserted that it were the authorities that torched the house.

It has been stated that dozens of Muslims have been captured by the police. It is also known that the UP police have lodged a complaint against men, their identities are unknown. An inquiry has also been ordered to be carried out.

The occupants had not only lost their homes but their valuable belongings too, including savings for their children’s marriage, and their lifetime cash savings among other things.