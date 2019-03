LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto has reached Kot Lakhpat jail to meet former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Bilawal will inquire about Nawaz’s health as the ex premiere is suffering from cardiac ailments.

Bilawal Bhutto was accompanied by senior leaders of Pakistan People’s Party.

According to some sources Bilawal would try to convince the ex prime minister for the treatment which Nawaz Sharif is refusing.

More details to follow.