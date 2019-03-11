PSL 4: Multan Sultan won the toss and chose to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

KARACHI: In match 29, Multan Sultan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in National Stadium in Karachi.

Both teams are playing their last match in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 4. As both teams are failed to qualify to the group stages.

After winning toss Shoaib Malik said “”To be honest, it’s a day game and a fresh wicket, the games I’ve played here, in the second innings it becomes a little easier. And then at least you have a clear picture in front of you.”

The Qalandar’s Captain, Fakhar Zaman said “It was a good toss to lose, because I also wanted to bat first, It’s a good pitch. The previous games were high scoring, and hopefully this one will also be high scoring.”

Here is the playing 11 for both teams.

Multan Sultans:

Umar Siddiq (wk), James Vince, Shan Masood, Johnson Charles, Shoaib Malik (capt), Daniel Christian, Shahid Afridi, Chris Green, Mohammad Ilyas, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Abbas

Lahore Qalandars:

Fakhar Zaman (capt), Sohail Akhtar, Haris Sohail, Asela Gunaratne, Riki Wessels (wk), Saad Ali, David Wiese, Hassan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane