India blocks flow of three eastern rivers to Pakistan

NEW DELHI: India blocks the flow of three eastern rivers to Pakistan on Sunday.

Speaking to media Arjun Mehgwal, Indian Minister for Water Resources said that “0.53 million acre-feet water has been stopped from going to Pakistan and has been stored. Whenever Rajasthan or Punjab needs it, that water can be used for drinking and irrigation purposes,”

In response the Pakistani Indus water Commission officials said that “The Ministry of Water and Power is reviewing India’s measure to stop water from flowing into Pakistan. As per the Indus Water Treaty, India cannot stop water from flowing into Pakistan and if they do so then we will move the International Court for Arbitration,” “New Delhi has continuously been involved in water aggression. India’s Indus Water Commission did not apprise Pakistan regarding the move to stop the flow of water,” the officials added.