China orders its airlines to suspend use of Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft

BEIJING: China’s aviation regulator on Monday grounded nearly 100 Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by its airlines, more than a quarter of the global fleet of the jets, following a deadly crash of one of the planes in Ethiopia. It was the second crash involving a 737 Max 8 in the past five months.

China’s civil aviation administration has grounded Chinese-operated #737MAX aircraft. According to our database, this action affects 13 airlines and nearly 100 individual aircraft. CAAC statement: https://t.co/Sh1gJTSeag pic.twitter.com/NeQG1bOJJT — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 11, 2019

An Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 bound for Nairobi crashed minutes after take-off on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board.

“Given that two accidents both involved newly delivered Boeing 737 Max 8 planes and happened during take-off phase, they have some degree of similarity,” the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement.