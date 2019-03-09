Emergency ambulance stationed at Kot Lakhpat jail for Nawaz

Punjab government stationed an emergency ambulance outside Kot Lakhpat jail to facilitate former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, on Saturday.

The government was said to have followed the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives for the provision of best medical facilities to the former premier.

Sources have relayed that the ambulance is equipped with all facilities in case any untoward medical incident occurs.

It should be known that Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, took to Twitter on Friday after meeting her father at the prison. She requested, “Since he [Nawaz Sharif] hasn’t agreed to be shifted to the hospital & his heart disease has worsened (according to cardiologists sent by the govt to examine him y’day), I request the jail authorities to establish an immediate resuscitation and life-saving unit on Jail premises.”

PM Khan has already issued instructions in this regard and directed the Punjab government to allow Sharif to be treated by the doctor and at the hospital of his choice. He has also asked the authorities to ensure the complete implementation of the recommendations given by the medical board responsible for his treatment.

