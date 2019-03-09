I hope ICC will take action against India for politicising Gentleman’s game: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of Information expressed hope that the International Cricket Council will take action against Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for politicizing cricket.

Indian Cricket team wore army caps during the third One Day International (ODI) against Australia.

BCCI stated that, Indian cricket team wore army caps to pay tribute to the paramilitary troops killed in Pulwama in a suicide attack on 14th February.

“It’s just not Cricket”, I hope ICC ll take action for politicising Gentleman’s game … if Indian Cricket team ll not be stopped, Pak Cricket team should wear black bands to remind The World about Indian atrocities in Kashmir… I urge #PCB to lodge formal protest pic.twitter.com/GoCHM9aQqm — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 8, 2019

The information minister said that cricket is a gentleman’s game. ICC will take notice against India for politicizing cricket.

He urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take legal notice and lodge a formal protest.

Fawad Ch further said that Pakistan Cricket Team should wear black arm bands to remind the world about Indian atrocities in Kashmir.