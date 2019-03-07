Punjab Government to provide NS with best possible treatment: PM

An update shared by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on twitter stated that PM Imran Khan has directed Punjab Government to provide the former PM Nawaz Sharif with the privilege to his choice of medical treatment at any hospital.

According to Mr. Chaudhry the PM has instructed to implement the recommendations of the medical board that recently examined Sharif and give him the best possible care.

On Wednesday, Maryam Nawaz shared on Twitter that Thursday was a prescribed day for visits but no visits would be possible since her father is not well.

Maryam the very same day shared that she along with her grandmother are on their way to visit her father and hoped that her grandmother would be able to convince Nawaz to shift to a hospital since he has never said no to her.

Earlier, the PML-N president and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif visited Nawaz on Wednesday and was unable to convince him. In a tweet, he stated, “Met NS earlier today. He has severe pain in his arm which is, God forbid, symptomatic of something serious. Tried to convince him to shift to hospital but to no avail. I appeal to all friends, supporters and the people at large to pray for his health!”

The matter of Nawaz’s treatment was also resonated in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday. The former speaker, Rana Iqbal Ahmed asked the chair to pass the judgment immediately after the start of the session. Later, the opposition walked out of the assembly.

A 9-page bail appeal mentioned that Sharif asked for it “solely” on medical grounds. On February 25th, Islamabad High Court rejected Sharif’s bail appeal on medical grounds in the Al-Aziza corruption case

The former PM had previously filed a second appeal for the adjournment of his sentence and release on bail, on merits ground but withdrew the appeal later.

The orders said, “None of the reports [about Sharif’s condition] suggest that continued incarceration of the petitioner in any way would be detrimental to his life”.

According to the discernment: “The petitioner [Sharif] has been hospitalized time and again since January 2019, whenever he made complaints about his indisposition. In fact, the reports of the board of doctors are indicative of the fact that the petitioner is receiving the best possible medical treatment available to any individual in Pakistan.”

Nawaz is serving a seven-year sentence for Al Azizia corruption case at the Kot Lakhpat jail. Recently, his family and PML-N members showed concerns regarding his worsening health and treatment.