Pakistan hosts Adel al–Jubeir the Saudi Minister for Foreign Affairs

Al-Jubeir arrived in Pakistan today, he was previously scheduled for March 1 but his visit was delayed for unknown reasons.

PM Imran Khan and FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi will meet al-Jubeir in Islamabad. They will be speaking about the current situation between India and Pakistan in light of the events that have unfolded over the last two weeks.

FM Qureshi informed that the Saudi delegation is going to deliver an important message from Mohammad Bin Salman, The Crown Prince.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, on Wednesday, extended his thanks to Saudi Arabia and a couple of other countries for the part they played in de-escalating the situation between the two neighboring countries.

Last month, calamity engulfed the region as two IAF jets crossed Pakistan’s LOC. This happened following the Palwama attack where many Indian soldiers were killed in Indian occupied Kashmir. PAF shot down the two intruding jets and captured a pilot, Abhinandan. Abhinandan was later returned to India as a gesture of peace.

As a result of the building tension between India and Pakistan, the Pakistani high commissioner in India was called back to the country for consultations about the incident. He will be going back to India today.