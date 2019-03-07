Two Kashmiri dry fruit sellers thrashed in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Two Kashmiri vendors in Lucknow, India were thrashed by some members of a right wing outfit on Wednesday.

Indian media reported that the two Kashmiri’s who were selling dry fruit were beaten with sticks. The

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The two Kashmiris were seen covering their heads and asking the attackers to stop beating them.

When the locals asked the attackers the reason to attack the vendors, they replied “They are Kashmiris”.

Kashmiri leaders reacted on the incident and ex-chief minister Omer Abdullah wrote on twitter “Dear PM @narendramodi Sahib, this is what you had spoken against & yet it continues unabated. This is the state governed by your handpicked Chief Minister. Can we expect action in this case or do we file your concern & assurances as a jumla, meant to placate but nothing more?”

Dear PM @narendramodi Sahib, this is what you had spoken against & yet it continues unabated. This is the state governed by your handpicked Chief Minister. Can we expect action in this case or do we file your concern & assurances as a jumla, meant to placate but nothing more? https://t.co/QyJKJ2i498 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 7, 2019



Police has arrested one of the attackers and search for the second is in process.