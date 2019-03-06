Mukhtar Mai review petition postponed

The Supreme Court postponed the hearing of Mukhtar Mai gang rape case’s review petition till March 27, on Wednesday, after the accused appeared in the court without a legal counsel.

A three-member bench of the apex court, under Justice Gulzar Ahmed’s supervision, heard the review petition which was filed by the defendant through her counsel Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan on May 2011 against accused.

When asked about their counsels, the accused said that they received court notices the previous evening so they were not able to arrange for legal help and were not able to afford lawyers.

“We are giving you an opportunity to appoint your legal counsel,” Justice Gulzar said as he commanded accuses to appear before the court with their legal counsels in the next hearing on March 27.

Mai was gang-raped in June 2002 as a punishment on the orders of a village council after her younger brother was accused of having illicit relations with a woman of a rival clan.

In Aug 2002, she had accused 14 men of being involved in the rape. An anti-terrorism court sentenced six men to death – two for being part of the jirga and four for raping her.

Later, the Lahore High Court’s Multan bench exonerated five of the convicts and converted the death sentence of Abdul Khaliq to life imprisonment, on a separate appeal.

Mai, afterward, challenged their exoneration in the top court. The Supreme Court, however, rejected her appeal by a majority of two to one in April 2011 – much to the disappointment of rights activists.

The three-member bench included Mian Shakirullah Jan and future chief justices Nasirul Mulk and Mian Saqib Nisar. The conflicting note was written by Nasirul Mulk.

Mai, the voice of oppressed women, in her fight for justice moved her case to the larger bench, instead of a three-judge bench.

In her review petition, Mai mentioned that the apex court’s judgment was a great failure of justice because it rooted from non-reading and misconstruing of evidence on file.

Appearing on behalf of the plaintiff, senior counsel Ahsan had argued that there were at least nine examples where evidence had not been discerned, which was enough to conclude that the 2011 judgment could not be held valid and was in violation of the basic rules of exemption of justice.

Although the recently retired Nisar ruled against Mai in April 2011 verdict however in April 2014, a bench under his supervision found all the evidence in the case but they were informed that the evidence was not available in the court’s records because it was sent back to trial.