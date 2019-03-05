Bappi Lahiri’s song may be used in a Marvel Film

It was back in 2017 when Hollywood star Chris Pratt said, “Whoa… wow,” after watching a special Hindi promotional clip of his movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 that featured Bappi Lahiri’s foot-tapping song Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba. The veteran singer-composer says he is in talks with Marvel Studios for one of their upcoming movies.

Over the years, some of the Indian elements have managed to find their way in Marvel superhero films. Remember Robert Downey Jr.’s character Tony Stark (aka Iron Man) attending an Indian wedding in Spider-Man: Homecoming or the Indian slum scenes in The Avengers?

If things work out, then one of Bappi Lahiri’s songs will feature in a Marvel film.

“I am currently in talks with Marvel Studios. They had used my song Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba. Chris Pratt, the hero of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2, had really liked the song. So maybe a song (by me) will be used in their next film. I will go to Hollywood in April,” Bappi Lahiri told IANS in a telephonic interview.

While he is yet to sign on the dotted line for the Marvel association, his other international collaborations with rapper Snoop Dogg and singer Akon are complete.

Acting has also been keeping him busy. He recently made a cameo in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Ladies Special.