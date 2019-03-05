Bilawal Bhutto elected as the Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee for Human Rights.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday was elected as the chairperson of the National Assembly Standing Committee for Human Rights.

Would like to thank all members across party lines for unanimously electing me as chairperson of the human rights committee of National Assembly of Pakistan. Human rights are the foundation stone of any democracy. we must ensure every Pakistanis human rights. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 5, 2019

He added that the PPP always wanted to strengthen the parliament.

“Democracy has no meaning without human rights. If we cannot guarantee human rights then we cannot guarantee any other thing, included freedom of expression, access to healthcare, to education, the rule of law and justice,” Bilawal stressed.

He supposed the “canvas of human rights is very expansive”.

The PPP chairman regretted the way in which human rights are being violated in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

On reply to a question, Bilawal said until Pakistan does not shift to a “human rights-based society”, the country’s democracy will not be strengthened and there will not be social justice.

“He does not need any advice,”said Asif Ali Zardari while responding to a question from a journalist.