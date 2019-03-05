Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, March 05, 2019


,

Bilawal Bhutto elected as the Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee for Human Rights.

Web Desk

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday was elected as the chairperson of the National Assembly Standing Committee for Human Rights.

 

He added that the PPP always wanted to strengthen the parliament.

“Democracy has no meaning without human rights. If we cannot guarantee human rights then we cannot guarantee any other thing, included freedom of expression, access to healthcare, to education, the rule of law and justice,” Bilawal stressed.
He supposed the “canvas of human rights is very expansive”.

The PPP chairman regretted the way in which human rights are being violated in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

On reply to a question, Bilawal said until Pakistan does not shift to a “human rights-based society”, the country’s democracy will not be strengthened and there will not be social justice.

“He does not need any advice,”said Asif Ali Zardari while responding to a question from a journalist.

Submit a Comment