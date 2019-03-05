Air India under hot water for instructing the crew to say “Jai Hind”

India’s national carrier is currently being heavily mocked after it ordered them to use the phrase ‘Jai Hind’ after every in-flight announcement.

The Air India company advisory instructed its crew to say the phrase after a “slight pause and with much fervor.”

This has initiated both humorous and denouncing tweets from internet browsers.

In the meantime, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti taunted her former ally, the ruling Bharata Janata Party (BJP), on Air India’s new order.

She wrote on her twitter without mentioning BJP, “Little surprise that with General Elections around the corner, the josh of patriotism hasn’t even spared the skies”.

Little surprise that with General Elections around the corner, the josh of patriotism hasn’t even spared the skies. https://t.co/AyVvEPDU3u — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 5, 2019

The new order from Air India has come at a time when xenophobia is on the rise in India, especially with tensions rising in Pakistan after Indian jets breached the Line of Control (LoC) and entered Pakistani airspace near Bala Kote.