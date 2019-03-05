‘Nowadays my mind is preoccupied with the situation with our neighboring country’: PM Modi

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the city of Karachi while he spoke at a political rally in Gujarat’s Jamnagar city on Monday. He mentioned Karachi while talking about a healthcare scheme that was recently developed, called ‘Ayushman Bharat’.

Having realized the error he had made, PM Modi, discontinued his speech for a couple of seconds after which he explained that because ‘he is being constantly briefed by the top defense personnel and armed forces about the affairs with Pakistan, hence ‘the slip of tongue’.

Saying that it was a mistake, Modi further explained that he meant to say Kochi, not Karachi.