Justin Timberlake praises his wife.

Singer-Actor Justin Timberlake honoured his wife, Jessica Biel in the most adorable way on her birthday. Biel turned 37 on Sunday and was the called the most wonderful human by her husband.

The singer wished his wife by posting a mix of throwback and current photographs together on Instagram. He posted a lot of pictures of them smiling, dressed as Roman Emperor or together on a prom.

“My partner in this thang called life… you are the most wonderful human I have ever met,” he wrote.

“You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could. I cherish every moment with you and can’t wait to spend so many more years doing the same… but, new.”

He concluded: “Happy Birthday, you God of all smoke shows! Love, your Huz.”