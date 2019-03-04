Focus on economic growth: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government took six months to stabilize the economy of Pakistan. The government faced huge problems as well as backlash from their voters too. Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that now their main focus is on the promotion of economic growth in the country.

A meeting was held with a delegation of business leader and representatives. Prime Minister invites business community leaders to give their input and recommendation.

He further said, “With trade and investment being an important pillar of the present government’s foreign policy, there is a positive sentiment among the international community towards the country’s economy, which needs to be tapped.”

The policies were put in front of all the business leaders by the government and they showed their complete confidence in the policies. The policies included ways to reduce cost and to provide an easy platform to do business in the country.

Along with the Minister for Finance Asad Umar, the Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Husain and Board of Investment Chairman Haroon Sharif were present in the meeting.

Furthermore, the President of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) briefed PM about the plan of holding an international investment conference. This conference would give an insight into Pakistan’s economic potential in front of the global community.