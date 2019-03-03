Qatari Emir praises Pakistan’s efforts for de-escalating tensions with India

ISLAMABAD: Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday has appreciated Pakistan’s gesture of releasing the Indian pilot and underscored the importance of immediate de-escalation.

Pakistan released Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan as a peace gesture after his jet was shot down by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on violation of Pakistani airspace.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal in a tweet said “Amir of Qatar and PM Khan spoke on phone. Amir appreciated Pakistan’s gesture of releasing the Indian POW and underscored the importance of immediate de-escalation”.

He said Emir has offered his facilitation for de-escalation.

Both sides briefly discussed regional and international developments, especially differences between Pakistan and India, sources told.