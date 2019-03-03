Karachi will host all the PSL 4 matches in Pakistan

LAHORE: Due to security reason Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to shift the three scheduled matches in Lahore to Karachi.

“All eight PSL matches are likely to be held in Karachi now. PCB will make a final announcement soon,” media reports stated.

After the tension between Pakistan and India, the matches are shifted to Karachi.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that “We are ready to host all the matches”.

PCB will announce the official announcement on the matter very shortly.