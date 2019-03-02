Lahore Weather

French footballer Nicolas Anelka to visit Pakistan on March 5

Web Desk

KARACHI  : Former France international footballer Nicolas Anelka has also decided to visit Pakistan in an attempt to promote 2019 World Soccer Stars event.

After football legends Luis Figo and Ricardo Kaka, Nicolas Anelka has announced he will be arriving in Pakistan on March 5 as part the World Soccer Stars.

In a video message released by the event organiser, Anelka can be seen saying: “Salam Pakistan, this is Nicolas Anelka, I’m coming to Pakistan, so be ready.”

Football legends Ricardo Kaka and Luis Figo visited Karachi in January to officially kick off World Soccer Stars 2019 in the country.

Teams will be led out by footballing icons Luis Figo and Kaka who will play a two-match football tour in Karachi and Lahore on 27 and 28 April 2019.

