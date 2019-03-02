French footballer Nicolas Anelka to visit Pakistan on March 5

KARACHI : Former France international footballer Nicolas Anelka has also decided to visit Pakistan in an attempt to promote 2019 World Soccer Stars event.

After football legends Luis Figo and Ricardo Kaka, Nicolas Anelka has announced he will be arriving in Pakistan on March 5 as part the World Soccer Stars.

In a video message released by the event organiser, Anelka can be seen saying: “Salam Pakistan, this is Nicolas Anelka, I’m coming to Pakistan, so be ready.”

Nicolas Anelka has announced his visit to Pakistan. Anelka will meet PFF President along with CEO TouchSky Group Ahmer Kunwar to talk about the future of football in the country. TouchSky Group is the company behind the World Soccer Stars Event scheduled for April 2019. pic.twitter.com/6WbKUqTGWn — Zeeshan Qayyum🇵🇰 (@XeeshanQayyum) March 2, 2019

Football legends Ricardo Kaka and Luis Figo visited Karachi in January to officially kick off World Soccer Stars 2019 in the country.

Teams will be led out by footballing icons Luis Figo and Kaka who will play a two-match football tour in Karachi and Lahore on 27 and 28 April 2019.