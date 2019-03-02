Abhinandhan’s Dramatic Release

Abhinandhan’s capture and release couldn’t be more dramatic.

On February 27, 2019 Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down two Indian Air Force (IAF) jets after IAF violated Pakistan’s airspace. Wing Commander Abhinandhan Varthaman was captured by Pakistan Army and kept under their surveillance. On Saturday, 1st March Abhinandhan was released and sent back to India from Wagha border.

Indians are applauding PM Imran Khan’s gesture of peace and on the other hand they are relating the entire incident to the film industry. Abhinandhan’s father was consultant of a Tamil movie and the movie was exactly like capture of his son.

On his release, Indians couldn’t stop associating it with bollywood movies.

#WelcomeHomeAbhinanadan

A Kind credits from me sir 🙏🙏..

The real hero …. Love u soo much sir ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hFg4B9Giqe — kishore JR (@Jr_kishore2805) March 2, 2019

That moment when we see Abhinandan is back Home 😍

Kondadungaya 🔥😍🔥😍#WelcomeHomeAbhinanadan pic.twitter.com/K5UMbTvSJu — Cʏʙᴏʀɢ ™ (@Cyborg_VJ) March 1, 2019

It gets funnier with every tweet.

Humor aside, Indians are very happy that their brave pilot is back and they can’t stop celebrating it.