BJP is behind Pulwama attacks: Former party worker claims

NEW DELHI: A former Bharatiya Janata Party BJP worker Avi Dandiya has claimed that BJP was behind the Pulwama attack.

In a video message which has gone viral, Dandiya plays an audio recording allegedly of two BJP leaders and a woman. The three voices in the audio are clearly heard discussing war and its necessity for the upcoming elections.

The woman in the recording says that Amit Ji “There cannot be a war just because you are saying this”. “How can you start a war without any reason,” she added.

In reply to woman BJP leader said that our nation is very emotional regarding soldiers, and this is the point where situation needs to be worsened.

The woman asks, “Do you want to kill soldiers? Nothing will happen with one of two. We did Uri and nothing happened.”

“Our politics is based on the security of forces,” responds an alleged BJP leader.

The woman asks to target Indian paramilitary forces in Jammu Kashmir. “If I don’t do this someone else will. If you want a bomb blast, there will be a bomb blast. What you want will be done,” she says.

The woman asks him why this should have to be done. It would have impact on the families of soldiers. In answer it her statement the alleged BJP leader said there is no other way.

“ There are so many ways Amit ji. I don’t understand this, I don’t understand getting soldiers killed. But if you want we will get the blast done. 50-100 soldiers will be killed. Soldiers join the army to be martyred, but by the enemy. What can anyone do if you are the enemy of the soldiers,” the woman says.

“It will happen like this. How can we change it” the alleged BJP leader responds.

“I don’t want to argue with you. We will do the work, you send the money. After doing the work on 12-13 February I will call you. Send the money,” the woman says.

Prior to the call ending, the alleged BJP leader tells the woman he will let her know.

There has been no response from the BJP or the Indian government on this video yet.