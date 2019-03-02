Indian LOC violation: Two soldiers and 2 civilians martyred

Rawalpindi: In a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), stated that two soldiers have been martyred at Nakiyal sector on Saturday.

According to the ISPR statement, Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom at Nakiyal Sector in exchange of fire while targeting Indian posts undertaking firing on civilian population, Martyrs include Havaldar Abdur Rub and Naik Khuram.

In response Pakistan Army also targeted Indian posts in retaliation, and many casualties of Indian troops and damage to post are reported.

Earlier ISPR reported that Indian troops undertook firing along LoC. Exchange of fire in Hotspring, Tatta Pani and Jandrot Sectors where India also deliberately targeted civil population. Two civilians were martyred and other two were injured in the cross firing