Sonu Nigam slams Indian Media

New Dehli: Famous Indian singer Sonu Nigam slammed Indian media in a press conference on Friday.

He urged Indian media to be mature. “Indian media is not responsible with its coverage. I have always been against war. This is a very crucial time for our nation,” he added.

Sonu said that if you tease others they will tease you back. “A wise nation always behaves well and with class. All of the debates taking place on TV channels are set in an immature content,” he added.

He stated that “We need a responsible media and as a Indian we really need to grow up”.