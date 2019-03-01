Pakistan will ‘surely respond’ to any aggression: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said that his country will respond in self-defence to any act of unprovoked aggression by the Indian military.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief had telephonic communication with the commanders of the United States Central Command (US CENTCOM), UK Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), and the Australian Chief of Defence Force (CDF), as well as the ambassadors of the US, UK and China in Pakistan.

ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor said the prevailing standoff between Pakistan and India and its impact on peace and stability in the region and beyond was discussed in the telephonic communication. Pakistan shall surely respond to any aggression in self defence, he quoted the chief of army staff as saying.

“COAS had tel comm with Comd USCENTCOM, CDS UK, CDF Australia and Ambs of US, UK & China in Pak. Prevailing standoff between Pakistan & India & its impact on peace & stability in the region & beyond discussed. “Pak shall surely respond to any aggression in self defence”, COAS,” the ISPR DG posted on his Twitter handle.

The army chief’s statement came as Pakistan released captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman as a gesture of peace towards New Delhi and a de-escalation effort in favour of the regional peace. Wing Commander Abhinandan was captured when his MiG-21 was shot down by Pakistan Air Force along with another aircraft after they violated the Line of Control (LoC).