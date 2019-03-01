Silkbank declares operating profit of Rs. 3.146 billion for year 2018     

A meeting held on 28, February 2019 released the details that the Board of Directors of Silkbank Limited announced an Operating Profit of Rs. 3.146 billion, with a profit after tax of Rs 1.330 billion. This report was of last year’s records, reflecting a growth of 17 percent over the year.

The report further stated a growth of 1.119 billion in net interest income. The net interest income grew for about 20 percent whereas the non funded income increased by 16 percent. There was a 15 percent increase in gross advances which is now 13.43 billion rupees.

Moreover, there was an increase in deposits too. The deposits increased by 22.39 billion as compared to the previous year’s deposits which were 132.66 billion. The deposits of CASA increased from 61.5 percent to 67.3 percent from Dec 2017 to Dec 2018. This further shows the customer loyalty in the Bank.

Silkbank is growing with increased profitability and the Board expects to maintain a strong identity by growing forward.