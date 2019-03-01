PSL 4: Zalmi win toss, chose to bowl first against United

DUBAI: In match 21 of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) fourth edition Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and chose to bowl first against Islamabad United at Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

After winning toss Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy said “We have a good bowling unit to restrict united to a small total and, as we have been doing in the last few games. Both teams bowling line-ups have some good fast bowlers.”

Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi

Andre Fletcher, Imam ul Haq, Umar Amin, Kamran Akmal, Liam Dawson, Kieron Pollard, Darren Sammy (c), Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Umaid Asif, Ibtisam Shaikh

Islamabad United

Luke Ronchi, Chadwick Walton, Nasir Nawaz, Cameron Delport, Philip Salt, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Sami (c), Rumman Raees.

