Govt’s decision to not attend OIC is unfortunate: Bilwal Bhutto

Unfortunate government has decided not to attend OIC. Important international forums must be engaged at this critical time. To put Pakistan’s point of views across and expose India’s belligerence & naked aggression. Cutting your nose to spite your face is never a great strategy. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 1, 2019

Bilawal further added that Pakistan must expose India’s aggression on all forums.

The government has decided to boycott the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers. The parliament passed a unanimous resolution to not attend the OIC as a protest against Indian aggression and atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.