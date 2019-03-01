Zardari pays tribute to squadron leader Hasan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD: Ex-President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday pays tribute to squadron leader Hasan Siddiqui,who shot down two Indian fighter jets.

Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday unnerved the enemy force by shooting down their two fighter jets in the broad day light. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot was also taken into custody by troops.

Minister of Climate Change, Zar Taj Gul tweeted the video of Pakistani pilot.

One of our superstars! Squadron Leader Hassan Siddiqui after destroying an Indian jet this morning. Nation is proud of our defenders! It's because of this power too that a stunned India now wants de-escalation!



She said that “Nation is proud of our defenders. She further added that “because of this power too that a stunned India now wants de-escalation!”.