The violence between Pakistan and India is threating the World Cup

WEB DESK: The rise in violence between the two neighboring countries Pakistan and India can cause harm to the Cricket World Cup in United Kingdom this year.

After a terror attack in Pulwama district in India, which killed more than 40 paramilitary troops, India is accusing Pakistan for this attack, while Pakistan is denying the accusation.

Many Indian and Pakistani cricketers condemn the incident.

I’m shocked after hearing about the attack in Pulwama, heartfelt condolences to the martyred soldiers & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured jawaans. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 15, 2019

Talking to press Kohli said that “The Indian team and the whole set-up was shocked with what happened and are really sad with what happened”.



The Master blaster, Sachin Tendulkar in his tweet said that India must play Pakistan, otherwise India will lose 2 points.

Recently India claimed surgical strikes in Balakot District Azad Jammu Kashmir in response Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian jets. An Indian pilot was arrested alive by Pakistan Army.

The tension between two countries may threat the cricket world cup in UK. Many people in India are asking Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) to boycott the match vs Pakistan at Old Trafford on June 16, 2019.

With my heavy heart I appeal to yours, India,Pakistan is not your enemy, Your enemy is our enemy! How much more blood needs to be spilled before we realise we are both fighting the same battle.We need brothers in arm if we want to beat this war on terror #TogetherWeWin #NoToWar — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) February 27, 2019

After the recent tweet of Waseem Akram asking say no to war, cricket lover in both countries are hoping that the violence will not affect cricket.