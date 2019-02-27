Islamabad United win toss, invite Kings to bat first

DUBAI: Islamabad United have won the tops and invited Karachi Kings to bat first in the eighteenth match of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) fourth edition at Duabi International Stadium on Wednesday.

Karachi Kings have so far won two matches and lost three with four points, placed fifth on the table whereas Islamabad United placed third with six points have won hree and lost as many matches.

Islamabad United will be playing their seventh T20 match while this will be the sixth for Karachi Kings. Both had earlier played each other on February 23 at Sharjah where Islamabad emerged victorious by seven wickets.

Earlier, in the first match of the day Lahore Qalandar easily defeat Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets. Qalandars chased down the target of 107-run in the 16th over of the match.

AB de Villiers scored 47 not-out off 38 balls while Haris Sohail remained not-out for 33 as they took Qalandars easily over the finish line in the 16th over.

Playing XI

Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (captain), Liam Livingstone, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari, Umer Khan, Aamer Yamin, Ben Dunk (wk), Iftikhar ahmed,

ISLAMABAD United

Shadab Khan (c), Luke Ronchi, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Cameron Delport, Philip Salt, Samit Patel, Rumman Raees, Muhammad Musa, Amad Butt