We should resolve our problems through dialogue’ PM Khan again invites India for talks  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday again invited India to resolve the issue through peace talks.

The premier was addressing the nation regarding the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shooting down of two India Air Force (IAF) jets in retaliation of the violation of Pakistan’s airspace.

“After the Pulwama incident, we offered India to cooperate in the probe. We know they suffered the casualties,” said the PM.

The PM explained that their plans were to cause no causalities or damage, but only to show that we can retaliate. He further added that India was warned regarding the retaliation.

“We didn’t take action yesterday morning because we didn’t know the full extent of damage. Otherwise it would have been irresponsible. That’s why we waited,” he further stated.

“It’s not in Pakistan’s national interest that any miscreant uses its soil against any neighboring state,” the premier affirmed.

Imran khan further asserted, “My question to the Indian government is that with the weapons you and we have, can we afford a miscalculation? If it escalates from here where will it go? It won’t be in Modi’s or my control. I once again invite you to dialogue. Let me say again that better sense should prevail. We should resolve our problems through dialogue”.

Earlier today, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace.one of the aircraft fell inside the Azad Jammu & Kashmir while other fell in Indian Occupied Kashmir. One Indian pliot was arrested by the troops on the ground while other two in the area.

DG ISPR in its tweet said “In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area.”