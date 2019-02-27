Aviation minister says Pak army always thwarted Indian designs

ISLAMABAD: Federal Aviation Minister Mian Soomro has said that Pakistan’s military is fully capable of thwarting Indian aggressions and has always shown how to defend Pakistan by thwarting evil designs of India.

The minister expressed these views during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan along with businessman and British Pakistani philanthropist Jawad Sohrab Malik at the Prime Minister House.

Issues related to progress in aviation sector, ease of business and privatisation were discussed during the meeting.

The aviation minister updated the Prime Minister about the progress made at which the PM assured of his full support to the minister of aviation and expressed satisfaction in his work.

The former senate chairman told PM Imran Khan that the whole nation stands united against Indian aggression.

“We stand by our armed forces and fully back them against Indian misadventure, Modi is involved in vicious propaganda against Pakistan but he will fail in his objectives,” said the minister.

British Pakistani businessman Jawad Malik said that Pakistan has conducive environment for investment and due to the reforms introduced by PM Imran Khan the business community was showing greater interest in introducing new investments in Pakistan.

Jawad Malik told the Prime Minister that he would be visiting London, Europe and Turkey soon to invite businessmen for investment in Pakistan. Jawad Malik informed the premier that interest of Pakistanis and others has increased manifold for investment in Pakistan, especially after stringent measures taken to make the system transparent.

“Met with PM Imran Khan today and as always his courage, his intentions and pure love for our country stand as sincere as he is driven. India, beware of such leadership!,” Tweeted Jawad Malik.