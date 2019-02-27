Two Indian Pilots arrested: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General (DG) Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) addressed a press conference and confirmed that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down two Indian aircrafts on Wednesday.

In the press conference DG ISPR said that “The action was in self-defense, we don’t want to claim any victory. The way we set out target and made sure that there were no collateral damage, the built-in message was that despite out capability, we look towards peace,”

The Army spokesperson further said that “We locked six targets al the Line of Control (LOC), but we decided not to target any military camp”. He said that “No human life were affected, we locked the target and carried out the strikes from our jurisdictions”.

Maj General Asif Ghafoor repeated the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan that “We want peace in the region”.

Regarding the upcoming gathering of the National Command Authority and potential utilization of atomic weapon, the DG stated: “I have said that we should not discuss this. It is crazy to discuss this. It is an ability and a weapon of political decision. Nor is this our dimension nor is this a point that ought to be discussed.”

Earlier in his his tweet DG ISPR confirmed the action by PAF.

In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 27, 2019



The videos and images of the pilots is emerging on social media.