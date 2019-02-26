Why do we give up? Yes, it is the question which needs to be pondered over. Why do we leave our dreams unfulfilled despite desiring for them? When the time comes for us to act, we quit. Why? We mostly fail to achieve what we want as we give up before reaching our destination. Why? Here are some reasons that make us quit.

SEEKING OUR COMFORT ZONE — all of us desire to be at a comfort zone with a cup of hot coffee sitting in front of our television sets. Being at a comfort zone enables us to achieve our goals. Whenever we find ourselves out of this comfort zone, we lose the ambition to work hard. Nothing is achieved without hard work. As it is wonderfully quoted, “No pain, no gain”. Life is beautiful, but not easy. It requires effort to achieve anything in life. Behind every successful story there’s painful effort involved. Nine-nine percent of people fail in life because of not being disciplined. Tackling hardships is complex. Being courageous enough to face hardships is not everyone’s feat. People give up after the first attempt because they prefer staying in their comfort zone rather than being uncomfortable. Leaving one’s comfort zone is surely hard. What people don’t know is that sacrificing their comfort zone for long-term success will give them a comfort zone for life. Just keep one thing in mind that the only rule to success is taking risks by leaving the comfort zone. Focus on your dreams.

BEING DISAPPOINTED EASILY — everything good in life takes time. We get disappointed very easily. We don’t realise that Rome wasn’t built in a day. A small failure can distract us to the extent that we give up. We don’t let our failures motivate us. We also fail to realise that until we’re breathing, we still have time to turn things around for ourselves and work. Even failure means that we’re trying. The world would still be dark if Thomas Edison gave up on his first attempt to create a bulb. Hope is just an illusion based on our thoughts. If we think that we can, then we can. If we think it’s over, then it’s over. Make your illusion positive.

COMPARISON — not matter how much successful we are, we only look at others. People are constantly jealous of each other. They keep comparing themselves to others, as a result of which they become victims of depression or inferiority complexes and give their journey up. Comparison leads to depression as everyone is different from one another. If someone is good at singing, it doesn’t mean the same person would be good at dancing as well. A bird can’t swim and a fish can’t fly. Don’t compare. If you compare, you lose your confidence and will give up.

