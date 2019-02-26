Opposition stresses upon joint parliamentary session over Indian LoC violation  

ISLAMABAD: Opposition called for a joint parliamentary session after Indian violation of Line of Control (LoC) on early Tuesday.

In today’s National Assembly sessions Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former defence minister Khwaja Asif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah demanded a joint parliamentary session on emergency basis.

Khwaja Asif while speaking to the session said that all parties should ‘be united’ and should show their solidarity with the armed forces. “Our country, our sovereignty and our integrity are being threatened,” he added.

“It is not the time for political point-scoring and we should put aside our differences and unite the entire nation,” he added. “We are standing behind our armed forces like an iron wall.”

“We should not hesitate to help Kashmir and the entire nation should have to firmly respond to India,” Asif stated.

PPP leader Khursheed Shah said that we are in a state of war. “India is trying to exploit our internal difference and attack us, we have to show India and the world that the untie nation is united,” he asserted.