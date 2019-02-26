India is deteriorating situation in region: Foreign Minister

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minster Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that Pakistan desires peace but India is deteriorating situation in the region.

Foreign minister stated these views while presiding over an emergency meeting of former secretaries of foreign affairs and senior ambassadors held to review the situation emerged after the LoC violation by the Indian Air Force.

The Minister asserted that Pakistan is moving forward while demonstrating behavior of a responsible state.

“India is bent upon disturbing the peace of the region,” he added. “Entire nation stands with the Pakistan Army,” he stated.

Earlier today, India Air Force violated Line of Control (LOC) in Muzafarabad on early Tuesday. The DG ISPR confirmed the attack by Indian Air Force on Twitter.

There was an immediate response from Pakistan Air Force which compelled the Indian jets to leave and fly back to their own territory.

In further tweets, DG ISPR said that Indian aircrafts’ intrusion across LOC in Muzafarabad Sector within AJ&K was 3-4 miles. Under forced hasty withdrawal aircrafts released payload which had free fall in open area near Balakot. “No casualties or damage”, added DG ISPR.