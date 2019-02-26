PAF’s immediate response compels Indian jets to fly back after LoC violation

ISLAMABAD: India Air Force violated Line of Control (LOC) in Muzafarabad on early Tuesday. The DG ISPR confirmed the attack by Indian Air Force on Twitter.

There was an immediate response from Pakistan Air Force (PAF) which compelled the Indian jets to leave and fly back to their own territory.

In its tweer ISPR said “Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back. Details to follow.”

Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back. Details to follow. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 25, 2019

In further tweets, DG ISPR said that Indian aircrafts’ intrusion across LOC in Muzafarabad Sector within AJ&K was 3-4 miles. Under forced hasty withdrawal aircrafts released payload which had free fall in open area near Balakot. “No casualties or damage”, added DG ISPR.