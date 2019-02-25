Chohtay ustaads of Nescafe Basement    

Nescafe Basement has always been a platform for young Pakistani’s musicians to pursue and unleash their inner talents, no matter what ethnicity, gender or background –everyone is welcome. Today we are going to talk about the rising stars of Nescafe Basement season 5 that have captured the imagination of not only the people of the country but also those from around the world.

HADIYA HASHMI

Eight-year-old Hadia Hashmi’s magical voice and remarkable mastery of sur for someone so young has us in awe! The singer’s rendition of ‘Bol Hu’ for Nescafe Basement first episode takes you on a journey through a delightful and spiritual realm. This is one track that you cannot miss.

SINNAN

The iconic remake of ‘Mehbooba’ by Haroon Rashid is a favourite on most music lovers’ playlists. Nescafe Basement took the risk of remaking this beloved classic and the gamble paid off, big time! Sung by Ali Tariq, Ali Asghar and Hamza Tanveer, the song’s melodious vocals and composition got us hooked since the video came out. But one of the most mesmerising performance was by the 13-year-old drummer; Sinnan. He played like a professional regardless of how young he is.

PYAAR DIYAAN GALA KARO JEE

A message of peace and love originally by Fakhar-e-Alam, Fringe Benefits and Yasir Akhtar was beautifully sung by the All Kids Band. By this amazing release Nescafe Basement is proving itself to be the most influential reviver of Pakistani music. Moving on from all the praises of song and musician choices let’s talk about the ‘Pyaar Diyaan Gala Karo Jee’ young vocalists, including Rajea Imran, Samiya Gohar, Syed Haider and Shuja Ali just to name a few.