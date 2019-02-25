Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, February 25, 2019


,

Afghan refugees to open bank accounts in Pakistan

  • 11
    Shares

Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: PM Imran Khan has announced that the Afghan refugees registered in Pakistan can now open bank accounts and be a part of the formal economy in Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan said it on his twitter on Monday and also added that this should have been done a long time ago.

 

  • 11
    Shares

Submit a Comment