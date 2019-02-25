Afghan refugees to open bank accounts in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: PM Imran Khan has announced that the Afghan refugees registered in Pakistan can now open bank accounts and be a part of the formal economy in Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan said it on his twitter on Monday and also added that this should have been done a long time ago.

I have issued instructions today that Afghan refugees who are registered can open bank accounts and from now onwards they can participate in the formal economy of the country . This should have been done a long time ago. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 25, 2019