KSA names Princess Reema bint Bandar as first female ambassador to US

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Saturday named a princess as its first women ambassador to the United States (US).

Princess Reema bint Bandar is replacing Prince Khalid bin Salman, who is the younger brother of the Saudi Crown Prince, Muhammed bin Salman. The appointment of Princess Reema as ambassador to US was announced in a royal decrees on state media.

King Salman issues a Royal Decree appointing Princess Rima bint Bandar as Ambassador to the United States with the rank of a minister. She becomes the first woman ambassador in the Kingdom’s history. #SaudiArabia — CIC Saudi Arabia (@CICSaudi) February 23, 2019



Princess Reema, is daughter of former Saudi ambassador to US, Bandar bin Sultan. Princess Reema is known for her advocacy for women rights and women empowerment. Recently many women activists were jailed by the Saudi government for their critics on government. The princess was working at Kingdom general sports authority, where she has led a campaign to increase women participation in sports.

In her tweet, Princess Reema thanked the Crown Prince and showed her gratitude for trusting her.

أرفع أصدق عبارات الشكر والامتنان لمقام مولاي خادم الحرمين الشريفين وسمو سيدي ولي العهد -حفظهما الله- على هذه الثقة الكريمة الغالية بتعيني سفيرة في الولايات المتحدة الامريكية

وسأعمل بإذن الله لخدمة وطني وقادته وكافة أبنائه

ولن أدخر جهداً في سبيل ذلك 🇸🇦🇸🇦 — Reema Bandar Al-Saud (@rbalsaud) February 23, 2019



Ali Shihabi, founder of the pro Saudi Arabia think thank Foundation, said on Twitter that “Princess Reema becomes the first female ambassador in Saudi history and the first female with a rank of minister – a strong signal to the integration of women into the government and workforce,”

Princess Reema becomes the first female Ambassador in Saudi history and the first female with a rank of Minister. A strong signal to the integration of women into the government and workforce in general. — Ali Shihabi (@aliShihabi) February 23, 2019



Pirnce Khalid is appointed as deputy defence minister, and he will leave Washington very shortly.