PTI monetary policies poised to help revival of national economy : PFC Chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Saturday said the PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the national economy on right track and gaining international investors’ confidence besides helping the local industries to boost its export volume. Chairing a meeting of board of directors of PFC here at its headquarter, Mian Kashif said the business community was fully satisfied with the economic reform agenda of the PTI government and hopefully Pakistan would get rid of IMF within one year, if the present pace of GDP growth continued.

He further said that Pakistan was a blessed country. “We have versatile entrepreneurs who have excelled in their specific trades but the internal problems coupled with negative propaganda against Pakistan played havoc with its economy,” he said.He said that Pakistan army had flushed out terrorism and now sporadic incidents were reported which could happen even in America and other developed countries.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq appreciated Finance Minister Asad Umar for taking serious steps for the revival of national economy. He said Pakistan’s economic indicators are now improving and soon the government would announce relief packages for the poor strata of the society. He further said Advisor to Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood also supported furniture industry by accepting all actionable suggestions put to him by PFC. He said they were also assured that furniture sector would be given special package in next federal budget. He said there are plenty of opportunities to increase the volume of furniture export, as the demand for furniture and wooden products is on the rise in the US and European markets, along with domestic consumers. “Only the US furniture demand at the manufacturers’ level is forecast to reach $59 billion in 2021,” he said, adding the opportunity is huge, but the sector needs a large number of skilled workers to meet rising demand.

He said the recent Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman would help Pakistan boosting its soft image abroad. He said PFC and Saudi investors especially those involved in furniture sector would utilize this opportunity and launch joint ventures soon. He urged the government to establish greater liaison with this sector to fully understand the market conditions and requirements of the industry needs for its protection, development and promotion.

Published in Daily Times, February 24th 2019.