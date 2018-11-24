Shah Mehmood invites Sushma Swaraj, Sidhu to attend Kartarpur groundbreaking ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday has invited his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj to attend groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur border.

Shah Mehmood also invited the Chief Minister of Indian Punjab Amarinder Singh and Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidu to attend the ceremony.

The Foreign Minister took to famous microblogging social site Twitter and said “On behalf of Pakistan I have extended an invitation to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Capt Amarinder Singh & Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at Kartarpura on 28 Nov.”

On behalf of Pakistan I have extended an invitation to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj @SushmaSwaraj ,Capt Amarinder Singh @capt_amarinder & Navjot Singh Sidhu @sherryontopp to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at #Kartarpura on 28 Nov, 2018.#PakistanKartarpuraSpirit — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) November 24, 2018

Qureshi said the groundbreaking ceremony for opening the border crossing between the two countries will be held on November 28.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu confirmed receiving an invitation from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s office to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan.

India on Thursday approved the building of a new border entry point and road connecting the northern state of Punjab to the border with Pakistan, making it quicker and easier for Sikh pilgrims to visit a holy site.

“Government of Pakistan will be urged to recognize the sentiments of the Sikh community and to develop a corridor with suitable facilities in their territory as well,” the Indian government said in a statement.

“In landmark decision, the cabinet approves building and development of Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to International Border. Kartarpur corridor project with all modern amenities and facilities to be implemented with Central Government funding,” India’s Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted following a cabinet meeting.