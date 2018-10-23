‘Worst round of my life’: McGregor talks Khabib fight, possible rematch

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor broke silence over his devastating UFC 229 loss against champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, admitting that he underestimated the Russian and would want to have another go at him.

McGregor, who lost via a neck-crank in round-4 in the main event of UFC 229, took to Instagram and posted a personal analysis of his performance. The Irishman claimed that the first round, which was awarded to 10-9 to Khabib, was won by himself as far as fight scoring was concerned.

“I believe from a sport standpoint, round 1 was his. Top position against the fence. Zero position advancement or damage inflicted. But top position. From a fight standpoint the first round is mine,” McGregor said.

He added that the second round of the fight, in which Khabib completely dominated and pounded him from top-position after earning a knock-down via an overhand right earlier, was the worst of his life. McGregor was, however, a little conservative in giving Khabib the due credit, and understandably so.

“Round two, he is running away around the cage before being blessed with a right hand that changed the course of the round, and the fight. It was a nice shot. After the shot I bounced back up to engage instantly, but again he dipped under to disengage. That is the sport and it was a smart move that led to a dominant round, so no issue. Well played,” he said about the second-round.

About the third round, which was all stand-and-trade and was won by McGregor 10-9, the Irishman said: “After the worst round of my fighting career, I come back and win this round. Again walking forward, walking him down, and willing to engage. Round 4. My recovery was not where it could have been here. That is my fault.”

He also admitted that he underestimated Khabib’s stand-up. “I had no respect for his stand-up. I gave his upright fighting no respect in preparation. No specific stand up spars whatsoever.

Attacking grapplers/wrestlers only. That won’t happen again,” he said, assuring that such a mishap won’t happen again.

The ex-champion also said that a rematch was what he was prepared for, but it that does not take place immediately, he would take the next person in line. However, McGregor said the fight was a pleasure and he would rectify his mistakes after he was beaten ‘fair and square’ by the undefeated Dagestani superstar.

