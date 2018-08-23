Strong Pak-US ties vital for region: Pompeo tells PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday and emphasised on the need for strengthened bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to a communique issued by the office of the Pakistan PM, Pompeo congratulated the Khan on a successful election campaign and forming government. He wished PM Khan well for implementation of his commitment for the

welfare of the people of Pakistan.

Prime Imran emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral relations on the basis of mutual trust and mutual benefit and said that healthy Pak-US ties were vital for regional peace and stability.

With reference to Afghanistan, both agreed that peace and stability in the region could only be possible via a peaceful Afghan region.