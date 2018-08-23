No VIPs anymore, says KP CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mehmood Khan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government will promote a simple lifestyle and that there would not be a VIP culture anymore.

“Pakistan is a developing country and it can not afford hefty amounts spent on VIP treatments. We must promote a simple lifestyle,” the CM said while addressing the media in Swat.

He added that ‘simplicity’ is part of PTI’s mandate and that the party high-ups in Peshawar will continue its anti-VIP culture policy by deciding not to use the CM house and the Governor house.

CM Mehmood also talked about the challenges faced by him as the provincial chief. “I am looking forward to overcome the challenges and work for development of the province, which is my primary objective,” he said.