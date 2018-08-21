PM Imran is the man to take Pakistan forward

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s impressive speech shed light upon the many realities about Pakistan and on various issues faced by the country due to the unsystematic principles and lack of following of Islamic rules and regulations.

The PM talked about problems that have pushed the state into backwardness. He spoke about corruption, poverty, cruelty on people, dysfunctional governmental institutions and hospitals, water shortage, ignorance of farmers etc which, according to the PTI chief, were entirely working against development in the country.

Khan not only highlighted the issues but also vowed to eradicate them from their very roots for a new and developed Pakistan. A major issue he talked about was that the country was in debt and that eliminating the economic crisis was the need of the hour.

He cited a United Nations (UN) report which said Pakistan was listed among the five dangerous countries for newborn children, who, he said, were not being treated well and were suffering from malnutrition.

The protection of newborns and children altogether is a major challenge to overcome and to provide them with fundamental necessities is equally as vital.

On the other hand, Imran Khan also vowed to ensure across the board accountability against corruption in the country with the support of NAB for implementing regulations of justice, honestly and equality in Pakistan.

The PM offered the businessmen to buy his 35 bulletproof cars which he thinks are ‘useless’ for a PM and he announced to make the PM house into a research university for bringing foreign well-talented scholars in order to guide the generation.

Khan’s speech spread awareness to stay alert for bringing changes and development by unlocking the door of Pakistan’s future.

A true leader always thinks about the betterment of a nation and leads by an example for the rest to follow. I expect that the ascension of Imran to power will change the shape of the country.

But actions speak louder than words, and we, as a nation and well-wishers of Pakistan, truly hope that PM Imran would prove that he is not just words and false promises. This nation has already been promised a lot, but given nothing at all.

I do believe he is someone will will work on his promising words and eliminate all nuisances that hinder Pakistan from becoming a prosperous nation.

The writer teaches at DELTA Academy and he can be reached at shakeelpullaan123@gmail.com